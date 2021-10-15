Emerald Princess Resumes Sailing From Port of Los Angeles
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton October 15, 2021
Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess resumed passenger operations Oct. 15 from Los Angeles, marking the line’s third ship to restart in the U.S.
The ship departed on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Fort Lauderdale, where it will arrive on Oct. 30, 2021. It will sail 10-day Panama Canal roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale through December 2021.
The first Emerald Princess guests were welcomed on board by the crew with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Princess has been a part of so many special memories for us,” said Chris and Kathleen Lennon of Monument, Colo., the first Emerald Princess guests to board the cruise ship. “This is our 20th cruise and our third time onboard Emerald Princess, and the excitement we felt when we arrived today was overwhelming. It truly feels like coming home.”
Emerald Princess offers MedallionClass vacations. The Medallion is a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables touch-free boarding and ordering food or drink to be delivered to them wherever they are on the ship.
Emerald Princess cruises are available to guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before their cruise; they must provide proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on Princess Cruises, Los Angeles, Panama Canal, Fort Lauderdale
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS