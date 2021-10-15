Last updated: 04:53 PM ET, Fri October 15 2021

Emerald Princess Resumes Sailing From Port of Los Angeles

Theresa Norton October 15, 2021

Emerald Princess in the port of Rhodes City, Greece
Emerald Princess. (Photo via Peter Linke / flickr)

Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess resumed passenger operations Oct. 15 from Los Angeles, marking the line’s third ship to restart in the U.S.

The ship departed on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Fort Lauderdale, where it will arrive on Oct. 30, 2021. It will sail 10-day Panama Canal roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale through December 2021.

The first Emerald Princess guests were welcomed on board by the crew with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Princess has been a part of so many special memories for us,” said Chris and Kathleen Lennon of Monument, Colo., the first Emerald Princess guests to board the cruise ship. “This is our 20th cruise and our third time onboard Emerald Princess, and the excitement we felt when we arrived today was overwhelming. It truly feels like coming home.”

Emerald Princess offers MedallionClass vacations. The Medallion is a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables touch-free boarding and ordering food or drink to be delivered to them wherever they are on the ship.

Emerald Princess cruises are available to guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before their cruise; they must provide proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation.

Theresa Norton
