Emerald to Debut Caribbean Sailings on Its Two Yachts
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Cruises Claudette Covey February 09, 2023
Emerald Cruises will deploy its new ocean-going, 100-guest yachts in the 2023 and 2024 Caribbean winter seasons.
Emerald Azzurra entered service in March 2022 and Emerald Sakara is slated to begin sailing in August 2023.
Travelers who book 2023 and 2024 Caribbean itineraries by March 31 can save up to $1,500 per couple.
Also, “guests who pay in full 12 months before sailing or within 72 hours of booking for cruises departing within 12 months” will receive a choice of free or reduced international airfare, free premium drinks package or up to $2,000 per couple additional savings, Emerald Cruises said.
The itineraries feature sailings ranging from eight to 19 days to such destinations as the Grenadines, British and US Virgin Islands, Eastern Caribbean and West Indies, Puerto Rico, Panama, Costa Rica and Colombia.
“The Emerald Cruises yachts offer a fresh take on cruising in this picturesque region. With just 100 guests apiece, these yachts will redefine what a Caribbean vacation can look like,” said Emerald Cruises US Managing Director Ken Muskat.
“We’re excited to double our capacity in this region with Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.
“Our luxury yachts moor in small harbors and hidden coves, allowing our guests to feel they’re sailing on their own private yacht, in a secluded paradise.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Emerald Cruises, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS