Engine Problem Forces MSC Seaside to Drydock

Rich Thomaselli July 09, 2022

aerial of MSC Seaside
The MSC Seaside. (Photo courtesy of MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises announced that its ship, the MSC Seaside, will head to drydock on Monday, July 11, due to an engine problem, according to CruiseHive.com.

The Seaside, based mostly in the Mediterranean, is currently on a cruise that left Monday, July 4, and includes ports of call in Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, Genoa and Civitavecchia.

The engine issue does not affect anything other than the ship being unable to reach its cruising speeddue to an electrical problem, hence the reason why the Seaside is still continuing on its itinerary. The cruise line has had to adjust its arrival and departure times from various ports.

In a statement to CruiseHie, MSC said, “Our technical team, assisted by additional external experts, worked flat out to fix the problem immediately after the problem was discovered. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, this was not possible, so we had no choice but to send our ship to dry dock for the necessary repair work.“

The Seaside will return to Palermo when the cruise ends on July 11 to have repairs done at a shipyard. It is expected to be back in service by July 19.

MSC offered current guests on the ship a partial refund based on where they embarked and disembarked, and cabig type. Guests on the next Seaside cruise who were supposed to leave on July 12 have the option to book another MSC cruise on a different boat at sailing in the Mediterranean for free.

