Expedition Cruise Industry Ready for Safe Reopening
Expedition cruising is ready for its restart.
The Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO) held its Annual General Meeting digitally on October 20, 2021. During the meeting, 62 participants representing 38 member organizations discussed the challenges the industry faces and the ways that cruise lines are gearing up for a busy and successful season.
During the pandemic, the association worked to strengthen its industry practices in order to facilitate a safe reopening of expedition cruises in the coming year.
“We are very grateful for the support and dedication that our members have shown throughout this challenging period. While operations have been halted, AECO and our members have done a tremendous amount of work in preparing for a safe reopening. Our members have expressed that they really see the value in being part of an association that monitors developments and advocates on their behalf, especially in periods when their own capacity is limited. Coming together like this gives the industry a unified voice and legitimacy when we represent the industry’s interests and work with authorities, local stakeholders and academia to advance responsible travel in the Arctic,” said Frigg Jørgensen, Executive Director of AECO.
The agenda included a discussion of new marketing guidelines and regulatory developments in Svalbard. Obviously, COVID-19 mitigation and response was an important topic for members throughout the year, and members have benefited from being part of a collaborative association where they can create new procedures and set examples of best practices within the industry.
The AECO remains committed to ensuring responsible and environmentally friendly tourism in the Arctic. The association is actively involved in regulatory processes in order to keep the Arctic available and safe to visit for expedition cruise passengers.
