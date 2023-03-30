Last updated: 12:09 PM ET, Thu March 30 2023

Explora Journeys Announces Destination Experiences for New Cruise Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood March 30, 2023

Explora Journeys' Explora I
Explora Journeys' Explora I. (photo via Explora Journeys)

Explora Journeys announced its new ship would offer Destination Experiences along the east coast of the United States, Canada and New England from September to November.

As part of Explora’s Inaugural Journeys Collection for North America, the luxury cruise company will showcase cities like New York and Quebec City, while also exploring snow-covered peaks, dramatic coasts, evergreen forests and preserved landscapes.

“Our team has sought out exclusive partnerships across the globe to ensure our guests are offered a wide array of curated experiences to suit their every desire,” Explora Journeys Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experiences Sacha Rougier said.

“Under the umbrella of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) we partner with Travelife to create sustainability awareness for Tour Operators,” Rougier continued. “Travelife is an internationally leading training, management, and certification program for sustainability in tourism.”

In the U.S., the first of six planned ships of the luxury brand`s fleet, EXPLORA I, will visit popular destinations, such as New York City, Boston, Port Canaveral and Portland.

The vessel will also visit Canadian hotspots like Baie Comeau, Charlottetown, Gaspe, Havre-Saint-Pierre, La Baie (Saguenay), Quebec and Halifax. Explora’s Destination Experiences for North America are now open for bookings.

“The ingenuity of Explora Journey’s bespoke destination experiences created is set to surpass expectations, leading our guests on a journey of self, social and active discover fulfilment and enrichment, easing them into an Ocean State of Mind,” Rougier said.

Experiences are designed for 2-25 guests with a focus on off-the-beaten-path encounters and a slower pace of travel to allow guests to fully immerse themselves in each destination.

EXPLORA I will be officially named on July 8 in Civitavecchia, Italy, before heading to Southampton to depart for her maiden journey on July 17.

Donny Wood
