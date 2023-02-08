Explora Journeys Holds Explora II Coin Ceremony
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey February 08, 2023
Explora Journeys held a coin ceremony for the 63,900 gross-ton, 461-guest Explora II at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, where its keel was laid in May 2022.
The line, which is MSC Group’s new luxury brand, also announced that Explora I will be named in Civitavecchia, Italy, on July 8. The ship's first cruise will be a 15-night itinerary from Southampton to Copenhagen on July 17.
“The event today is another major step forward on our mission to redefine ocean travel for today’s discerning luxury travelers,” said Explora Journeys Chief Executive Officer Michael Ungerer. “Explora II – and her sister ship Explora I, due to perform her inaugural journey in mid-July from Southampton, U.K. – will blend renowned destinations seen through a different lens and unique off-the-beaten-path ports, offering the next generation of luxury travelers highly curated, transformative and immersive experiences.”
Meanwhile, Explora II is slated to make its debut in August 2024. Through April 2025, the ship will sail the waters of the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Indian Ocean and Africa, calling at 82 ports in 26 countries.
Following the introduction of Explora I and II, Explora Journeys is scheduled to debut as many as four more ships through 2028.
Explora III is set to enter service in 2026 and Explora IV in 2027.
“If the options are confirmed, Explora V and Explora VI will join Explora Journeys’ fleet in 2027 and 2028, respectively,” Explora Journeys said.
