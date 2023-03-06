Last updated: 12:21 PM ET, Mon March 06 2023

Explora Journeys Reveals First Ship's Ocean Residences and Penthouses

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz March 06, 2023

EXPLORA I, Explora Journeys, new ships 2023
Rendering of the Cove Residence bedroom onboard the EXPLORA I. (photo via Explora Journeys)

Explora Journeys, MSC’s upcoming luxury lifestyle cruise line, revealed the design of its first ship’s Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences ahead of its July debut later this year.

The EXPLORA I is the first ship in a planned fleet of six luxury ships and will offer 461 “homes at sea,” ranging from ocean-front suites to Ocean Penthouses and Residences.

new ships 2023, EXPLORA I, Explora Journeys
Rendering of the Serenity Residence terrace onboard the EXPLORA I. (photo via Explora Journeys)

Ocean Residences are the largest on the ship, ranging from 753 to 1604 square feet, featuring separate living, dining and sleeping areas with a panoramic ocean-front terrace with outdoor whirlpool, dining area and sun loungers. There will be four unique types of Ocean Residences onboard, called Cocoon, Cove, Retreat and Serenity. All of them offer 24-hour butler services.

Ocean Penthouses range from 463 to 732 square feet and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, large terraces, a private dining area for four and a living room area. There are four different types of Ocean Penthouses available, but each offers the same amenities.

Explora I, Explora Journeys, new ships 2023
A rendering of the Grand Residence bedroom inside the EXPLORA I. (photo via Explora Journeys)

“Environmental respect and sustainability have been key in design choices, ensuring a balance between the tactile and visual experience of every material used,” said Jason Gelineau, Head of Product of Explora Journeys. “Eco-friendly details such as refillable bathroom amenities have also been weaved into the suite offering and where feasible, we are sourcing sustainable products including B Corp-certified items. We will also have a no single-use plastic policy on board.”

