Explora Journeys Unveils Inaugural Alaska Season in 2024

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton June 16, 2022

Explora I. (Rendering courtesy of Explora Journeys)

Explora Journeys, the new luxury cruise brand, will sail in Alaska from May to August 2024 with the Explora I. The 922-passenger, 63,900-gross-ton ship will enter service in 2023.

The “Remote Wrangell and Spectacular Sitka Inaugural Alaskan Journey” will depart Vancouver on May 6, 2024. This 11-night journey will sail the Inside Passage and visit Wrangell, Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan, Misty Fjord and Victoria.

The 11-night “Sailing the Whale’s Highway” includes Icy Strait Point Hoonah and the Hubbard Glacier, while the 10-night “Journey of the Glaciers” will visit Mendenhall Glacier, Misty Fjords and Tracy Arm Fjords.

“Blending luxury and adventure from soaring mountains, Arctic tundra, giant rivers, fjords, and glaciers, to deep, frozen oceans and vibrant wildlife, Explora Journeys will ensure a one-of-a-kind experience,” Explora CEO Michael Ungerer said. “These journeys will also offer guests the opportunity to unlock our unique philosophy, the Ocean State of Mind, an elevated state of mind inspired by the sea, as elusive as it is sought after.”

The company said it will serve meals using locally sourced seafood, such as Coho salmon or Dungeness crab, as well as game and fresh produce.

