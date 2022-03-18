Last updated: 12:15 PM ET, Fri March 18 2022

Explore Hidden Alaska With American Queen Voyages

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Lacey Pfalz March 18, 2022

Ocean Victory
Ocean Victory. (photo via Victory Cruise Lines)

American Queen Voyages will be embarking on its very first Alaskan expedition cruise season this year, traveling along the Alaskan coastline to visit some of the smaller ports that only smaller ships can visit, including the Alaskan Inside Passage.

The cruise line is offering two different itineraries to America’s final frontier from May to August aboard the new 186-guest Ocean Victory, which offers accommodation options ranging from suites to staterooms, all featuring panoramic views.

American Queen Voyages, Expedition ships, Ocean Victory
Rendering of a suite inside the Ocean Victory, American Queen Voyage's first-ever Alaskan expedition ship. (photo via American Queen Voyages)

Both cruises include a one-night hotel stay pre-departure, free transfers between the hotel and the ship, unlimited guided tours, unlimited in-room dining, beverages and WiFi as well as daily entertainment and programming.

The Authentic Alaska Cruise is a 12-day journey beginning with a day spent in Vancouver, where guests will embark on the Ocean Victory. Sailing the Canadian Inside Passage, guests will visit Fiordland, BC, Ketchikan, Metlakatla, Misty Fjords, Wrangell, Waterfall Coast, Petersburg, Tracy Arm, Kake and Frederick Sound before ending in Sitka, Alaska.

The Alaska Insider voyage is a 13-day expedition cruise that begins with a day and one-night hotel stay in Sitka, Alaska, before embarking and sailing to Kake and Frederick Sound, Endicott Arm and Ford’s Terror, Tracy Arm, Petersburg, Waterfall Coast, Wrangell, Misty Fjords, Ketchikan, Metlakatla and Fiordland before ending in Vancouver, BC.

Ocean Victory newbuild
The Observation Lounge on American Queen Voyages' new Ocean Victory. (Rendering via American Queen Voyages)

Both trips offer great opportunities for close encounters with Alaskan wildlife, including whales, as guests kayak in the sea or take Zodiacs upon the water. Guests can also participate in whale conservation with Dr. Michelle Fournet, the leading expert in North Pacific humpback whales. They will also be invited to a Tlingit Tribal House and to hike the Frederick Sound guided by a naturalist and much more.

Additionally, those who book Ocean Victory’s maiden voyage from Vancouver will enjoy special guest Chef Regina Charboneau, who will entertain and educate guests on Alaskan cuisine with cooking demonstrations and other events.

For more information, please visit American Queen Voyages.

