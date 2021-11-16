Explore the Great Lakes With American Queen Voyages
Janeen Christoff November 16, 2021
Explore North America’s five Great Lakes and the storied St. Lawrence River with American Queen Voyages.
The cruise line offers four distinct itineraries, providing guests the opportunity to explore British Strongholds, the New England colonies, rare stops in quaint French Canadian villages and Victorian-era towns. Passengers can learn about the region's seafaring history, its remote islands, local cultures and wildlife.
The Montreal to Detroit sailing onboard the Victory II is an 11-day itinerary that provides the chance to experience metropolitan flair and natural wonder in one journey.
Guests begin in either Montreal or Detroit with a hotel stay and then embark, traveling to Quebec City and the scenic St. Lawrence Seaway. The ship also calls in Gananoque, Ontario; Toronto; Niagara Falls; and Cleveland.
The Splendor of the Great Lakes is also 11 days and begins in Chicago sailing to Toronto (or reverse). Guests can explore the maritime legacy of the U.S. while sailing on either the Victory I or the Victory II.
Starting from Chicago, the journey starts with a hotel stay. Guests enjoy scenic sailing around Lake Michigan before heading to Mackinac Island followed by Sault Ste Marie. The journey then continues to Little Current/Manitoulin Island in Ontario, and scenic sailing on Lake Huron follows before calls in Detroit and Cleveland.
Guests can also choose the 13-day Great Lakes Grand Discovery, exploring Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the southern Canadian coast. Passengers embark in Chicago after a one-night hotel stay. The sailing includes scenic sailing on Lake Michigan, a call in Mackinac Island, a visit to Sault Ste. Marie and Little Current/Manitoulin Island. Cruisers enjoy scenic sailing on Lake Huron and calls in Detroit, Cleveland, Niagara Falls and Toronto before another scenic sailing on Lake Ontario. The final stop is Montreal.
The final Great Lakes cruise is a 16-day roundtrip journey from Chicago, the Lakeside Treasures.
As with the other sailings, a hotel stay kicks off the trip. On day two, guests embark the Victory II traveling to Mackinac Island. The ship also calls in Marquette and Houghton, Michigan, before stopping in Duluth, Minnesota. The next stop is Thunder Bay, Ontario, followed by Sault Ste. Marie, Green Bay and Muskegon. The ship then returns to Chicago where guests disembark.
Journeys with American Queen Voyages include one-night pre-cruise hotel stays, ground transfers between the hotel and the vessel, unlimited guided tours, unlimited beverages, open bars and lounges, dining in multiple venues, all-day in-room dining, unlimited Wi-Fi access, hiking sticks and live entertainment onboard.
Victory I and Victory II feature classic staterooms, elegant public spaces and dining in the Coastal Dining Room and the Grill. Guests can enjoy live entertainment in the Compass Lounge or drinks in the Tavern. The sun deck is ideal for relaxing with a book, enjoying a drink or admiring the scenery. There is also a fitness center, spa and salon onboard.
Great Lakes cruises start at $4,999 per person, double occupancy.
