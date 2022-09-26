Fall in Love in the South Pacific
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Janeen Christoff September 26, 2022
Romance and the South Pacific are nearly synonymous. It's easy to see why: crystal-clear waters and calm lagoons blended with white-sand beaches, jungles, unspoiled scenery and the tranquility of island life. It's an idyllic setting for a love affair.
Couples dreaming of a Tahitian trip can set sail with Paul Gauguin Cruises for the ultimate island exploration that provides the perfect combination of pampering and adventure mixed with local culture and the flavors of the region.
Whether guests are sailing away on their honeymoon, reaffirming their lifelong vows or simply looking to rekindle the romance, Paul Gauguin Cruises offers itineraries and enhancements that will complement the mood.
With a variety of cruises to choose from that sail throughout French Polynesia and beyond, the sun-kissed allure of the South Pacific beckons to couples eager to explore, and Paul Gauguin brings the flavors and the feeling of the islands to life, both onboard and in port.
The m/s Paul Gauguin holds just 330 passengers, and because of its small stature, can sail into more intimate locales than larger vessels, meaning guests have access to hidden lagoons and quaint island ports and the cruise line's own private motu.
Newly decorated suites are tastefully appointed and designed with a Tahitian flare to give a sense of place. The rooms are spacious and 70 percent feature balconies while all offer ocean views. Features of the vessel include an onboard watersports marina, three dining venues, an extensive spa and five-star service that brings the culture and heritage of the South Pacific to life with the help of Les Gauguin and Les Gauguines, local hosts who serve as entertainers and storytellers onboard the ship.
Couples looking to enhance their voyage with romantic inclusions that go beyond the stunning nature of the islands themselves can take advantage of Paul Gauguin's many offerings that can make a significant occasion even more memorable.
Those choosing to spend an anniversary or a honeymoon onboard can take advantage of complimentary amenities such as a blessing ceremony and a celebratory bottle of champagne. The blessing ceremony includes a special gathering and a ceremony performed by Les Gauguines and hosted by the cruise director.
Couples can also celebrate their nuptials in Tahiti thanks to a law passed allowing Canadian and American couples to wed in French Polynesia. There are several requirements set forth that couples must meet in order to take advantage of this and Paul Gauguin provides all of that information here. The cruise line can assist with receptions and an "exchange of vows" ceremony but logistics of the legal wedding must be handled by the couple.
There are also several other romantic celebrations that couples can take advantage of onboard, including honeymoon and vow renewal packages.
The honeymoon package consists of a congratulatory letter from the captain, an invitation to dine with an officer, an in-room bottle of champagne, an 8x10 portrait, canapés delivered to the stateroom daily, a honeymoon cake and a box of chocolates and a deluxe flower arrangement.
Couples looking to renew their vows can take advantage of the vow renewal package. This comes with a private Polynesian blessing ceremony, a congratulatory letter from the captain, an invitation to dine with an officer, an in-room bottle of champagne, an 8x10 portrait, a reception cake, heis, which is a crown of flowers, and a deluxe flower arrangement.
Honeymoon packages cost $400 and the vow renewal is $290.
Couples who just want to up the ante on their romantic South Pacific sailing can purchase a general celebration package with a bottle of champagne, a flower turndown service and a $50 shipboard credit. Paul Gauguin also offers a birthday celebration for couples celebrating a special milestone.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, Tahiti, South Pacific
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS