Family Cruise Vacation Requests Growing Significantly
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti October 13, 2022
Requests for family cruises are pouring in, reports leading online cruise marketplace CruiseCompete, with booking requests having recently risen by a staggering 285 percent.
When it comes to taking the entire family on vacation, cruising offers an excellent experience for all ages, as well as great value for the money. With more than 50 global cruise lines sailing over 500 cruise ships on voyages all over the world, travelers are sure to find something to suit their tastes.
With nearly two decades in business, CruiseCompete is a free online service that helps travelers request custom quotes from multiple sources and find the best deals on their selected sailings.
CruiseCompete also releases a CruiseTrends report each month—reporting the most-requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising—based on actual consumer quote requests and transactions taking place on its website (an average of over 25,000 quotes monthly).
This month, CruiseCompete reported that consumers are placing a premium on cabin room service, citing it as one of their top most-desired onboard amenities when it comes to choosing their cruises.
The comparison site provided a rundown of the top seven reasons that cruisegoers love having room service when they’re sailing:
- There is nothing that feels more indulgent than having your cabin steward awaken you with the aroma of fresh coffee and freshly-baked pastries.
- Families often benefit from having cabin room service available at various times of the day and night, especially those kids of various ages, not all of whom might be ‘dining-room’ ready.
- It can sometimes provide couples with an opportunity for some private romance alone in their cabin.
- While there are usually many dining options no matter what you are doing, if you’ve had a busy day, you might just need a break from fellow passengers and prefer to dine in.
- Sometimes guests just might like to have some food available to enjoy in the comfort of their cabin.
- Since children never stop being hungry, it provides parents peace of mind, knowing that in-cabin service is always available, typically 24/7.
- If your cabin category offers room service at any time, why not take advantage of it?!
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS