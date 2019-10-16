Flash Sale: Save up to 50% on Quark Expeditions for Antarctic
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Quark Expeditions Marsha Mowers October 16, 2019
Quark Expeditions has announced a one-week-only Antarctic flash sale with up to 50% off remaining cabins on voyages for their upcoming 2019/20 sailing season. The flash sale runs from Tuesday, October 15, 2019 to Tuesday, October 22, 2019 and offers savings on voyages departing between November 2019 and March 2020.
“We pride ourselves in offering the best experiences to our travelers and are delighted to make this exclusive flash sale available to the public,” says Thomas Lennartz, Vice-President, Sales for Quark Expeditions, which recently won four Magellan Awards, including the gold award for Best Overall Cruise Ship (500 passengers or under). “Savings are now possible for trips departing this November- which is a spectacular time to visit the Antarctica as snow and ice are pristine, wildlife is abundant and we can offer more adventure options than any other time of year,” continues Lennartz.
The promotion includes the following itineraries:
- Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent (11 or 12 days). This classic expedition lets guests experience all the highlights of the region, including crossing the Drake Passage, exploring the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula. (Up to 50% off)
- Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake (8 days). This trip is Quark Expeditions’ fastest and most direct route to Antarctica. Flying over the Drake Passage makes the Antarctic possible for people who are strapped for time or are looking to skip the Drake Passage crossing. (Up to 50% off)
- Crossing the Circle: Southern Expedition (14 days). This trip offers the most in-depth exploration of the Antarctic Peninsula, and guests get to achieve a milestone—crossing the Antarctic Circle. (Up to 25% off)
- Antarctic Express: Crossing the Circle (11 days). This trip enables passengers to fly over the Drake Passage, which is ideal for anyone who is time-strapped or simply prefers not to sail across the Drake. Guests get to cross the Antarctic Circle, and explore penguin colonies, glaciers, bays and historical sites of this polar region. (Up to 50% off)
- South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari (16 days). This itinerary enables travelers to experience the stunning polar landscape of the Antarctica Peninsula and the abundant wildlife of South Georgia, which is known as “the Galapagos of the South Ocean.” This 16-day trip is the fastest way to see South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula. (Up to 40% off)
- Falklands, South Georgia, and Antarctica: Explorers and Kings (20 days). This rarely-offered itinerary allows guests to explore the Falklands (known for its historical sites and huge penguin colonies), South Georgia (frequently called “the Galapagos of the Southern Ocean” because of its diverse wildlife) and highlights of the Antarctic Peninsula. (Up to 50% off)
- Epic Antarctica: Crossing the Circle via Falklands and South Georgia (23 days). For travelers who want to see it all, Quark Expeditions’ longest, most in-depth voyage enables guests to cross the Antarctic Circle and explore the Falklands (known for its dramatic history and huge penguin colonies), South Georgia (called “the Galapagos of the Southern Ocean” because of its abundant wildlife) and the Antarctic Peninsula. (Up to 25% off)
This flash sale is on remaining cabins in the upcoming Antarctic 2019/20 season. The sale runs October 15, 2019 to October 22, 2019.
