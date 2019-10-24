Full Roster of Broadway Stars to Headline New Cruise Offering
Cruise ships are becoming an increasingly popular side-hustle for celebrities, practically a floating Las Vegas of celeb gigs.
The latest example?
The Associated Press has just reported that Tony Award-winners Alan Cumming, Norbert Leo Butz and Laura Benanti will be headlining a New York City to Bermuda cruise slated to take place next October.
The Broadway stars will, (appropriately enough), be appearing aboard the first sailing of The Broadway Cruise.
And they won’t be the only stars onboard. Performers Sierra Boggess, Jenn Colella, Norm Lewis and Taylor Louderman are also slated to appear on the same cruise.
The star-studded journey will take place aboard Norwegian Pearl, a ship designed for about 2,000 passengers. During the sailing, which will run from October 10 through October 14, the stars will perform several unique shows.
Want in on the star-studded getaway? Cabin prices start at around $995, according to Associated Press. (Which is a bargain for multiple performances when you consider the cost of a ticket to some of the top Broadway shows these days.)
The sailing will also include demonstrations from make-up designer Joe Dulude II and discussions from costume designer Paul Tazewell. Choreographer Kelly Devine will also be onboard to teach daily dance classes.
In other celebrity-related cruise news, Cunard has just announced that it will welcome back renowned actor, author and activist George Takei on a December Caribbean cruise aboard its flagship liner Queen Mary 2.
