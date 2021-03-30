Last updated: 12:59 PM ET, Tue March 30 2021

Galapagos To Welcome Back Cruisers This Summer

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz March 30, 2021

A tourist boat in the Galapagos Islands
A tourist boat in the Galapagos Islands. (photo via pb_pictures/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Galapagos is one of the few destinations in the world set to welcome travelers by cruise ship as early as this May.

Touring Galapagos, the small-ship cruise provider based in San Cristóbal, Galapagos, is the first cruise line to carry guests to the island paradise, departing on three-, four- and seven-day itineraries in May. The cruise line features small yacht cruises that sail with group sizes of twenty passengers or less, offering the small group travel that is so popular right now.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel Launches Domestic Tours in the US

Lindblad Expeditions in Alaska

Lindblad Expeditions to Resume Cruising in June

Bahamas, cruise, ship

gallery icon Which Cruise Lines Have COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements?

MSC Virtuosa

MSC Virtuosa To Debut in United Kingdom

“There has been a huge paradigm shift towards people looking for smaller yachts with less than 20 passengers, which is now the safest way to enjoy a cruise as well as experience a more intimate voyage. Bookings are growing daily as the vaccine rollout ramps up,” said Michael Eiseman, co-founder of Touring Galapagos.

“We have 10 unique luxury yachts that offer 3, 4 and 7-day itineraries that will all resume in May. Over the past few months, charter bookings have risen as it’s the best option for those who have already been vaccinated, especially multigenerational families who are ready to travel again this summer,” Eiseman said.

Lindblad Expeditions announced that its 10-day Galapagos cruise aboard the National Geographic Endeavor II will also sail later this June, citing the natural landscape and low population density on the islands as the main reason for resuming its Galapagos itinerary.

For more information, please visit Touring Galapagos.

For more information on Galapagos Islands

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Lindblad Expeditions in Alaska

Lindblad Expeditions to Resume Cruising in June

P&O Cruises Extends Pause in Cruising Through June

gallery icon Which Cruise Lines Have COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements?

Bookings Now Open for Holland America Line’s 2022 Canada & New England Cruises

MSC Virtuosa To Debut in United Kingdom

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS