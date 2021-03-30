Galapagos To Welcome Back Cruisers This Summer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz March 30, 2021
Galapagos is one of the few destinations in the world set to welcome travelers by cruise ship as early as this May.
Touring Galapagos, the small-ship cruise provider based in San Cristóbal, Galapagos, is the first cruise line to carry guests to the island paradise, departing on three-, four- and seven-day itineraries in May. The cruise line features small yacht cruises that sail with group sizes of twenty passengers or less, offering the small group travel that is so popular right now.
“There has been a huge paradigm shift towards people looking for smaller yachts with less than 20 passengers, which is now the safest way to enjoy a cruise as well as experience a more intimate voyage. Bookings are growing daily as the vaccine rollout ramps up,” said Michael Eiseman, co-founder of Touring Galapagos.
“We have 10 unique luxury yachts that offer 3, 4 and 7-day itineraries that will all resume in May. Over the past few months, charter bookings have risen as it’s the best option for those who have already been vaccinated, especially multigenerational families who are ready to travel again this summer,” Eiseman said.
Lindblad Expeditions announced that its 10-day Galapagos cruise aboard the National Geographic Endeavor II will also sail later this June, citing the natural landscape and low population density on the islands as the main reason for resuming its Galapagos itinerary.
