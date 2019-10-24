George Takei to Headline Queen Mary 2's Holiday Voyage
October 24, 2019
Actor, author, activist and pop culture icon George Takei will join Cunard guests aboard Queen Mary 2's 12-night Caribbean Celebration voyage sailing out of New York on December 22, 2019.
Returning as part of the luxury cruise line's renowned Insights program, Takei will offer a pair of presentations in addition to a Q&A session and a book signing.
Topics will include American history and Takei's childhood spent in a Japanese American internment camp during World War II as well as his favorite Hollywood moments and memories of famous friends such as Tom Hanks, Frank Sinatra, Brad Pitt, Leonard Nimoy, Patrick Stewart, Jane Fonda and many more.
"I am looking forward to spending the holidays onboard the magnificent ocean liner Queen Mary 2 this December," Takei said in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "I have sailed on this ship before—the staff go above and beyond to make every day memorable and the guests are engaging and interested to hear about my life and work. I have no doubt this will be another exceptional experience."
Takei first sailed with Cunard as an Insights speaker in 2014.
"It's been said that George Takei is arguably one of the most recognizable Asian-American figures alive and we are thrilled to welcome him back on our flagship Queen Mary 2's holiday voyage," added Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Our guests will relish the opportunity to learn from George about his life—his struggles and successes—in an exclusive experience, continuing Cunard's legacy of hosting 'Stars Aboard.'"
Other speakers who've recently participated in Cunard's onboard Insights program include Alan Cumming, Keegan-Michael Key and John Landis.
