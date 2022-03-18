Gifted Travel Network Co-Founder Named Godmother of Emerald Luna
Travel industry advocate and educator Vanessa McGovern has been named godmother of Emerald Cruises’ newest Star-Ship, Emerald Luna. The christening is scheduled to take place on July 21 in Amsterdam.
McGovern is chief sales officer and co-founder of Gifted Travel Network (GTN), a Virtuoso-member host agency with a mission to support entrepreneurial-spirited travel professionals.
McGovern is a fierce advocate for the travel advisor community, serving on the ASTA Board of Directors Executive Committee as well on its Government Affairs and Political Action Committee. She also spearheads ASTA Advocacy Awareness Day.
“Vanessa is a true force for good in the travel industry, and her enthusiasm is infectious. Her tireless advocacy work has helped raise the collective profile of travel professionals, and her commitment to supporting entrepreneurs benefits our entire industry,” said Ann Chamberlin, vice president of sales for Scenic Group USA, which includes Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours. “We value our trade partners highly, and we’re thrilled to announce that Vanessa has agreed to be godmother for our newest river ship, Emerald Luna.”
McGovern got her start in the travel industry as an art auctioneer on board a cruise ship before transitioning to the education side of the industry in 2008, developing and implementing multiple award-winning agent training programs at respected industry organizations such as Cruise Planners and Special Needs Group.
“It’s humbling and inspiring to be selected for an honor of this magnitude at this stage in my career,” McGovern said. “I value Emerald Cruises’ commitment to working closely with advisors and am proud to be named godmother to the newest ship in their beautiful river fleet.”
The 180-guest Emerald Luna features the line’s innovative balcony design in most cabins, which includes a deck area and an open-air system. The vessel also has an indoor swimming pool with retractable roof and cinema on the ship’s aft.
The ninth Star-Ship, Emerald Luna, will join sister ships Emerald Sun, Sky, Star, Dawn and Destiny sailing the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers in Europe.
Emerald Cruises’ river fleet also includes the 132-guest Emerald Liberté sailing the Rhône and Saône Rivers in France, 112-guest Emerald Radiance sailing the Douro River in Portugal, and 84-guest Emerald Harmony sailing the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia.
