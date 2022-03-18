Last updated: 01:31 PM ET, Fri March 18 2022

Gifted Travel Network Co-Founder Named Godmother of Emerald Luna

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Cruises Theresa Norton March 18, 2022

Vanessa McGovern, center
Pictured are, from left, Richard Hickey, national sales director of Scenic/Emerald; Ann Chamberlin, vice president of sales; Godmother Vanessa McGovern; Brian Chapin, senior director-global flights; and Hien Cao, manager-sales team and trade partnerships. (Photo via Emerald Cruises)

Travel industry advocate and educator Vanessa McGovern has been named godmother of Emerald Cruises’ newest Star-Ship, Emerald Luna. The christening is scheduled to take place on July 21 in Amsterdam.

McGovern is chief sales officer and co-founder of Gifted Travel Network (GTN), a Virtuoso-member host agency with a mission to support entrepreneurial-spirited travel professionals.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Ocean Victory

Explore Hidden Alaska With American Queen Voyages

Katy Perry, godmother of Norwegian Prima, with NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer

Pop Superstar Katy Perry Named Godmother of New Norwegian Prima

Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen pictured viewing a representation of Viking’s fleet with Meyer Werft’s Bernard Mayer during the Viking Longships Naming ceremony in Paris.

Viking Adds Eight New River Cruise Ships to Fleet

Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s Key Selling Points

McGovern is a fierce advocate for the travel advisor community, serving on the ASTA Board of Directors Executive Committee as well on its Government Affairs and Political Action Committee. She also spearheads ASTA Advocacy Awareness Day.

“Vanessa is a true force for good in the travel industry, and her enthusiasm is infectious. Her tireless advocacy work has helped raise the collective profile of travel professionals, and her commitment to supporting entrepreneurs benefits our entire industry,” said Ann Chamberlin, vice president of sales for Scenic Group USA, which includes Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours. “We value our trade partners highly, and we’re thrilled to announce that Vanessa has agreed to be godmother for our newest river ship, Emerald Luna.”

McGovern got her start in the travel industry as an art auctioneer on board a cruise ship before transitioning to the education side of the industry in 2008, developing and implementing multiple award-winning agent training programs at respected industry organizations such as Cruise Planners and Special Needs Group.

“It’s humbling and inspiring to be selected for an honor of this magnitude at this stage in my career,” McGovern said. “I value Emerald Cruises’ commitment to working closely with advisors and am proud to be named godmother to the newest ship in their beautiful river fleet.”

The 180-guest Emerald Luna features the line’s innovative balcony design in most cabins, which includes a deck area and an open-air system. The vessel also has an indoor swimming pool with retractable roof and cinema on the ship’s aft.

The ninth Star-Ship, Emerald Luna, will join sister ships Emerald Sun, Sky, Star, Dawn and Destiny sailing the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers in Europe.

Emerald Cruises’ river fleet also includes the 132-guest Emerald Liberté sailing the Rhône and Saône Rivers in France, 112-guest Emerald Radiance sailing the Douro River in Portugal, and 84-guest Emerald Harmony sailing the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia.

For more information on Emerald Cruises, Amsterdam, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Ocean Victory

Explore Hidden Alaska With American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages

Holland America Makes Embarkation Easier With Tech-Based Products

Viking Adds Eight New River Cruise Ships to Fleet

Holland America Line’s Key Selling Points

UnCruise Adventures To Drop Pre-Cruise COVID-19 Testing Requirements

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS