Last updated: 05:02 PM ET, Wed April 13 2022

Groove Cruise Announces 2023 Dates for Miami Sailing

Janeen Christoff April 13, 2022

Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Summit.
Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Summit. (photo via Celebrity Cruises Media)

After going virtual during COVID, Groove Cruise officially returned in 2022 and is now announcing its 2023 dates for a roundtrip Miami sailing.

Next year's cruise will take place January 19-23, 2023, onboard the Celebrity Summit. Guests will sail from Miami to the cruise line's private island in Labadee Haiti.

Groove Cruise, hosted by Whet Travel, is a floating dance music festival.

Guests will experience 96-hours of nonstop electronic music from more than 50 of the world's best electronic music artists on nine stages hosted by well-known brands, record labels and industry leaders.

There will also be eight costume parties, events that have become a favorite feature of the floating festival. Guests can also enjoy a wealth of exclusive artist and fan activities in addition to activities on board the cruise, including sports, games, educational opportunities and more.

Once in Labadee, guests can take part in the private party on the island. Activities include The Dragon's Breath Flight Line (the world's longest zip line over water at 500 feet up), the Dragon's Tail Roller Coaster, private cabanas, boat and island tours, parasailing, Jet Skiing, kayaking and the Dragon's Cafe, a local eatery featuring Labadee's signature drink, the Labodoozie.

The Celebrity Summit just underwent a refurbishment and is now one of the first cruise ships powered by environmentally-friendly gas turbines. The $500 million upgrade includes revamped staterooms, restaurants, bars, boutiques and more.

Tickets for Groove Cruise Miami 2023 are on sale now at GrooveCruise.com.

