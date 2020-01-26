Gwyneth Paltrow Names Wrong Cruise Partner on Air
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has carved out a big niche in the health and wellness category with her website Goop, had a major faux pas earlier this week when discussing a new joint venture for a cruise.
Barely two weeks after announcing she would partner with Celebrity Cruises for a Goop Wellness Summit cruise later this summer, Paltrow name-dropped the wrong cruise line on an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Paltrow was promoting her new Netflix show “The Politician” when Meyers asked her about Goop and the upcoming cruise.
“I have never been on an actual cruise,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do it. We were approached by Royal Caribbean to do a collaboration with them—a wellness one—and so we’re really excited about it.”
As Meyers spoke, Paltrow quickly realized her mistake.
“I think I just said Royal Caribbean instead of Celebrity Cruises,” she said, then joked about the mishap by adding, “I got the cruise wrong because I’m on mushrooms.”
As Meyers started to say they could edit out the mistake, Paltrow was still unsure about the partnership.
“It’s Celebrity Cruises, right?” she asked someone off camera. “Is that right? It is, right? I feel like I’m hallucinating.”
Paltrow then took a second stab at it and joked to the audience, “Mushrooms anyone?”
It was certainly a funny exchange but it remains to be seen if Celebrity Cruises writes it off as a ‘ha-ha’ moment. Paltrow has been criticized at times during her career—the “conscious uncoupling” remark to describe her divorce from rock star Chris Martin, for instance—but her influence on products and personal health is undeniable.
Earlier this month she did a rec-carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest outside the Golden Globes and mentioned Siete Foods, makers of chips and salsa. In the 30 minutes that followed the interview, Siete Foods’ website drew 20 times its normal traffic and online sales grew eight times its normal average.
