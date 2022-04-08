HAL’s Volendam Will Be First Cruise Ship To Visit Canada In More Than Two Years
Holland America Line will be the first cruise line to return to Canadian cruising following a more than two year industrywide pause due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Koningsdam will call at Victoria this Saturday, officially signalling the restart of the cruise industry in Canada. The following day the ship will end its current seven-day cruise at Port of Vancouver, its homeport for the summer Alaska season.
"We are thrilled to be the first cruise line back into Canada after such a long absence, and we look forward to celebrating a great moment for everyone who loves to travel and for those in Canada and Alaska whose livelihoods depend on tourism," said Holland America Line president Gus Antorcha.
"Holland America Line has a robust schedule of cruises that explore Canadian ports on both coasts with Alaska, Hawaii, transatlantic and Canada and New England itineraries."
Koningsdam's call at Victoria will mark an incredible 905 days since a cruise ship has visited the port. It will also be a maiden call for the ship. To mark the milestones, Antorcha and local government officials will be on hand in both Victoria and Vancouver to celebrate the return to Canadian cruising and address the importance of Canada and Alaska to Holland America Line.
In 2022, six Holland America Line ships will call at Victoria and Vancouver for the Alaska cruise season. In total, the six ships will make 45 calls at Victoria and bring nearly 75,000 guests to the port, and 76 cruises begin or end at Vancouver, welcoming approximately 140,000 guests.
For Canada and New England cruising on the East Coast, two ships return in May and cruise between Boston, Massachusetts, and Quebec City or Montreal, Quebec.
In total for 2022, Holland America Line will operate 141 cruises on eight ships in Canada with more than 250,000 guests visiting both coasts.
