Hip-Hop Music Festival Cruise Featuring DJ Khalid Returning in 2023
The world’s only hip-hop music festival at sea, Days of Summer Cruise Fest, announced disembarkation dates for 2023.
Sailing aboard the Norwegian Sky ship out of Miami to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas, the annual Days of Summer Cruise will take place July 2-5, 2023. Cabins for the four-night/three-day cruise are now on sale.
Cabins and suites for the 2023 sailing are available for cruisers 21 and older and special early bird rates can be applied through October 1.
The music festival at sea will be hosted by DJ Khalid and feature two of hip hop's leading artists, Lil Baby and Future, with more artists to be announced in the coming months. The artists will provide unique sets across various venues aboard the luxury liner and island excursions to the Bahamas.
Hip Hop music lovers will enjoy non-stop music aboard as they sail to the Caribbean along with the industry's greatest DJs and their favorite artists. Beyond the tunes, the cruise offers limitless entertainment options once onboard.
Days of Summer 2023 will mark the second sailing for the festival music cruise, which was featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, COMPLEX, HipHopDX, The Source, TheFADER, Hypebeast, Sun-Sentinel and more.
Norwegian Sky returned to service in March from Miami and offers five- to 10-day voyages to the Caribbean, sailing from Miami and Punta Cana (La Romana), Dominican Republic, all the way through 2024.
