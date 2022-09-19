Last updated: 02:09 PM ET, Mon September 19 2022

Holland America Adds Second 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Bruce Parkinson June 28, 2022

Holland America Line Rotterdam at sea
A rainbow appeared over the Rotterdam on the morning before it was named in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. (Photo courtesy of Holland America Line)

As its 150th anniversary approaches on April 18, 2023, Holland America Line has announced a second commemorative transatlantic crossing aboard Rotterdam.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 3, 2023, the 16-night itinerary sails to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, retracing in reverse the company's first voyage.

From Fort Lauderdale, the ship will head to New York City and make a rare overnight call, giving guests extra time to experience the attractions. Rotterdam will then spend eight leisurely days at sea crossing the Atlantic Ocean, calling at Plymouth and Dover (London), England, before arriving April 18 — Holland America Line's 150th anniversary — at Rotterdam for an overnight full of festivities.

"As we got deeper into planning the events surrounding our 150th, we knew that the best place to celebrate the date of our founding was in the city of Rotterdam where it all started," said HAL president Gus Antorcha.

"These voyages that mark our first departure and our anniversary are going to be incredibly memorable as we retrace our first sailing from the 1870s, but on a modern, luxury cruise ship. We anticipate the April cruise to be as popular as the October sailing."

To kick off a season of celebrations, Holland America Line announced the first special 150th anniversary crossing that will depart Rotterdam Oct. 15, 2022, exactly 150 years to the date of the departure of Rotterdam I's maiden voyage. The crossing will recreate that first sailing, going from Rotterdam to New York, with calls at Plymouth and Dover, then on to Fort Lauderdale. The ship will stay overnight in New York for special celebrations.

To accommodate the new April 3 departure three voyages were cancelled, and all guests and their travel advisors have been notified. Bookings for the new eastbound transatlantic crossing will open to the public July 14.

Bruce Parkinson
