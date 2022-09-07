Holland America Becomes Only Cruise Line Certified by Responsible Fisheries Management
Holland America Line is the first and only cruise line to have been awarded the Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification, a commitment to serving fresh, sustainable and traceable Alaskan seafood.
The certification extends throughout the line’s six ships that sail in Alaskan waters. The third-party certification program is aligned with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries, considered the best practices for wild fisheries across the world.
The RFM logo, which is placed on every Alaskan fish the cruise line sources, ensures travelers know exactly where their seafood comes from, every step of the way, ensuring travelers that their food is caught sustainably and legally.
"We applaud Holland America Line for its long-standing commitment to sustainable seafood and its hard work to become the first cruise line to offer RFM certified Alaska seafood," said Tomi Marsh, Alaska seafood harvester and CSC RFM board member. "Alaska fisheries are highly valued as an integral part of the culture of coastal communities. Thus, fisheries are carefully managed, including input by locals, with a priority for sustainability in a constantly changing ocean in order to ensure that these fisheries are available for the next generation. Holland America Line's support for RFM not only highlights its dedication to sustainability, but also its dedication to promoting local values."
The line reports that any cruise to Alaska can serve more than 2,000 pounds of Alaska Salmon, 1,000 pounds of cod, 800 pounds of halibut and 500 pounds of rockfish, all sourced from Alaskan waters.
In celebration of the new certification, guests onboard Holland’s Alaskan itineraries can now enjoy several new recipes in the main dining room, including a fried Alaska cod sandwich, Alaskan salmon chop and roasted fennel crusted Alaska halibut.
"Holland America Line has shared Alaska adventures with our guests for 75 years, and supporting sustainable fishing and local business is an important commitment for us," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We've pledged to buy and serve only local, sustainable, fresh seafood on Alaska voyages, and RFM certification is a crucial step in the commitment to sustainability that we share with our guests and fishing families of Alaska."
