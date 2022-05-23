Holland America Extends Flexible Cancellation Through December
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton May 23, 2022
Holland America Line has extended its “Worry-Free Promise” through Dec. 31, 2022, for all cruises booked by Sept. 30.
Guests who make a new booking by Sept. 30 for departures on or before Dec. 31, 2022, can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a future cruise credit.
In addition, Holland America Line has added the COVID-19 Protection Program that gives future credits to guests who cannot travel due to a positive test or new governmental travel restriction.
“Guests are thrilled to be back on board and exploring new adventures,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “We want everyone to feel comfortable when booking one of our great cruise offers available right now, knowing that they will be covered if their plans change.”
