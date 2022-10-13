Holland America Launches 150th Anniversary Offers, Sweepstakes Contest
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Laurie Baratti October 13, 2022
Holland America Line (HAL) is kicking off the celebration of its upcoming 150th Anniversary year a few months early, launching a special promotion that includes popular cruising perks and a sweepstakes contest that will award one grand prize winner a free cruise vacation lasting up to 21 days.
Holland America is offering customers the opportunity to receive $150 in onboard credit, 50-percent reduced deposits and a complimentary shore excursion on Alaska voyages, when booking select 2023 and 2024 cruises from tomorrow through November 15, 2022.
The promotion is also combinable with HAL’s existing ‘Have It All’ premium package offer, which bundles a generous number of inclusions—shore excursions, specialty dining, beverages, and Wi-Fi—in one cruise fare at a savings of 50 percent or more, as compared to the cost of purchasing these amenities individually.
"We're heading into a celebratory year for Holland America Line with our 150th Anniversary, and these special promotions allow us to show our guests how much they are appreciated," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "Our offers are designed to add even more value to a cruise vacation, especially when combined with Have It All. We look forward to continuing to recognize our milestone year with more exciting promotions, events and activities."
150th Anniversary Offer Benefits
— Onboard Credit: Depending on the stateroom category they’re booking in, guests are eligible to receive up to $150 per person in onboard credit, which can be used toward various shipboard services, amenities and retail offerings, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop items and more.
— Free Tour in Alaska: On all Alaska cruises departing from Vancouver, British Columbia, guests can receive a On Alaska cruises roundtrip from Seattle, guests receive a complimentary shore excursion, riding aboard the historic White Pass Summit Scenic Railroad, which turns 125 next year. On Alaska itineraries sailing roundtrip from Seattle guests will be issued a $100 onboard credit per person to put toward available shore excursions.
— 50-Percent Reduced Deposits: Half off of the required deposit amount makes planning a future cruise vacation even more attainable, allowing guests to put down a smaller up-front amount and make payments as their departure date approaches.
Sweepstakes Contest
Holland America Line's sesquicentennial anniversary celebration has also inspired a sweepstakes contest, which is open to would-be cruisegoers through March 31, 2023. No purchase is necessary to enter and hopefuls can head to HollandAmerica150.com to submit their details for a chance to win the grand prize of a cruise vacation for two in a Vista or Signature Suite.
The lucky winner will be able to select from among various cruises to Europe, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond. Perhaps most incredible is the fact that the winner will get to choose from among a range of itineraries lasting anywhere between seven and 21 days.
