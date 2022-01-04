Holland America Line Adds Tips to Promotion Through Jan. 10
Holland America Line has launched “The Ultimate Upgrade Event” featuring stateroom upgrades, reduced deposits, $75 children’s fares in Alaska, through Feb. 28 on select cruises departing summer 2022 through spring 2023.
For this week only, the company is adding in stateroom gratuities for 2022 Alaska voyages for guests who book by Jan. 10, 2022.
The deal also includes up to $200 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on the length of the cruise or cruise-tour, when booked by Jan. 20, 2022.
Those who choose the “Have It All” premium package also will get shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.
“The Ultimate Upgrade Event” gives a free stateroom upgrade – for example, those who book an interior room can get an ocean-view stateroom and those who book an ocean-view stateroom will get an upgrade to a verandah category.
The $75 fares for Alaska cruises are for those age 17 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom.
From April through October 2022, guests can embark on Alaska cruises on Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam and Zuiderdam.
For explorers who want to travel farther into the Great Land, 16 cruise-tours combine a three-, four- or seven-day Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park. Holland America Line extends land tour options up to Canada’s Yukon Territory.
