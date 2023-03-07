Holland America Line Commemorates 150th Anniversary with Extended Legendary Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Donald Wood March 07, 2023
Holland America Line is commemorating its historic 150th Anniversary in 2023 with the introduction of extended Legendary Voyages.
The Legendary Voyages range from 25-59 days in length and combine the ceremonial Grand Voyages with itineraries that feature a collection of ports that enrich the experience in each destination.
Most of the extended cruises sail roundtrip or to/from a North American homeport, allowing travelers to see the world with a convenient domestic flight and easy embarkation.
The itineraries are offered on a variety of Holland America Line ships, which bring passengers to Australia and New Zealand, the Amazon and South America, South Pacific and Hawaii, Greenland and Iceland, Asia, Alaska and the Arctic Circle.
Three of the Legendary Voyages are new itineraries for the cruise line, including the 28-day Arctic Circle Solstice, the 53-day Majestic Japan and the 28-Day Coral Triangle, Volcanoes and The Great Barrier Reef sailings.
“As the leader in long itineraries, Holland America Line is excited to continue to connect our deployment and onboard programming to further enrich the guest experience,” Holland America Line vice president Kacy Cole said.
“The destination-rich itineraries found on Legendary Voyages are carefully crafted to allow guests to linger longer and enjoy the journey as well as the destination,” Cole continued. “With many departures from North America, this creates yet another way for our guests to see the world from their doorstep.”
For a limited time, travelers who book a Legendary Voyage with the “Have It All” premium package will also receive standard package amenities, including a $300 shore excursion credit, three nights' specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi. In addition, they will have free prepaid Crew Appreciation (gratuities) and upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.
Holland America Line provided a list of the Legendary Voyages:
—56-Day or 51-day "Tales of the South Pacific" departing Sept. 27 or Oct. 2, 2023, respectively, aboard Volendam. The 56-day is from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to San Diego, California; the 51-day is roundtrip from San Diego.
—34-Day "South Pacific Crossing" departing Oct. 8, 2023, aboard Noordam. From San Diego to Sydney, Australia.
—28-Day "Amazon Explorer" departing Feb. 17, 2024, aboard Zaandam. Roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
—35-Day "Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas" departing Feb. 17, 2024, aboard Koningsdam. Roundtrip from San Diego.
—25-Day "South Pacific Crossing" departing April 6, 2024, aboard Noordam. From Sydney to Vancouver.
—28-Day "Arctic Circle Solstice" departing June 9, 2024, aboard Westerdam. Roundtrip from Seattle, Washington.
—35-Day "Voyage of the Vikings" departing July 20, 2024, aboard Zuiderdam. Roundtrip from Boston, Massachusetts.
—53- or 52-Day "Majestic Japan" departing Sept. 1 or 2, 2024, aboard Westerdam. The 53-day is roundtrip from Seattle; the 52-day is Vancouver to Seattle.
—56- or 51-Day "Tales of the South Pacific" departing Sept. 25 or 30, 2024, aboard Zaandam. The 56-day is from Vancouver to San Diego; the 51-day is roundtrip from San Diego.
—35-Day "Australia Circumnavigation" departing Nov. 17, 2024, aboard Westerdam. Roundtrip from Sydney.
—28-Day "Coral Triangle, Volcanoes and The Great Barrier Reef" departing Jan. 5, 2025, aboard Noordam. Roundtrip from Singapore.
—27-Day "Amazon Explorer" departing Feb. 8, 2025, aboard Zaandam. Roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.
—35-Day "Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas" departing Feb. 15, 2025, aboard Koningsdam. Roundtrip from San Diego.
—29-Day "South Pacific Crossing" departing March 30, 2025, aboard Westerdam. From Sydney to Vancouver.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Holland America Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS