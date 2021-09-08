Holland America Line Delays Return to Service for Three Ships
September 08, 2021
Holland America Line delayed the return to service of three ships – Noordam, Oosterdam and Westerdam – which will now resume cruising in spring 2022 in Japan, the Mediterranean and Alaska, respectively.
The line expects to have its full fleet back in operation by late spring 2022.
Noordam will restart with a March 14, 2022, cruise in Japan, while Oosterdam will begin cruising May 1 in the Mediterranean, and Westerdam will return to service May 8 in Alaska.
Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam have all returned to service or are slated to restart by December 2021. Volendam and Zaandam will return in May 2022.
“We’ve been working intensely to get all of our ships back into service, and to have final restart dates that will complete the fleet is rewarding for everyone who has put their all into making this happen,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Our progressive rollout plan allows us to be back in full service over the next several months, and we look forward to welcoming guests on all 11 ships cruising in different regions around the world.”
Noordam is scheduled to offer three 14-day cruises that explore Japan. Sailing roundtrip from Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan, the ship will make several calls around the country with a one- or two-day visit on each itinerary to South Korea, Taiwan or Russia. The 14-day journeys can be combined to form 28-day Collectors’ Voyages.
In April 2022, Noordam will cross the Pacific Ocean and sail a season in Alaska with cruises between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska.
Oosterdam is scheduled to resume cruising May 1 and will spend the Mediterranean season cruising between Civitavecchia (Rome) and Venice, Italy; Barcelona and Venice; and roundtrip from Venice on seven- and 12-day itineraries. Oosterdam will explore ports in Italy, Greece, Turkey, Montenegro, Croatia, Albania, France, Malta and Israel.
Following a transatlantic crossing in November 2022, the ship will transit the Panama Canal and head south for a series of South America and Antarctica expeditions ranging from 14 to 22 days between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and San Antonio (Santiago), Chile.
When Westerdam returns on May 8, the ship will operate seven-day Alaska cruises roundtrip from Seattle. Come September, the ship will cross the Pacific Ocean and begin a season in the Far East, offering a variety of 14-day itineraries from Singapore; Hong Kong, China; and Yokohama (Tokyo).
With these new restart dates for Noordam, Oosterdam and Westerdam, cruises in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and South America and Antarctica from January 2022 through the return-to-service departures will be cancelled.
Guests on Westerdam’s cancelled transatlantic crossing departing April 18, 2022, will be moved to a comparable crossing on Nieuw Statendam departing April 17.
Guests on Noordam’s affected Asia departures in 2022 will be moved to the same itinerary in 2023 aboard Westerdam. Guests on Oosterdam’s cancelled Australia and New Zealand voyages will be moved to the same itinerary in 2023 aboard Noordam. And guests on Westerdam’s cancelled South America and Antarctica voyages will be moved to the same itinerary aboard Oosterdam in 2023. Guests can also choose to receive a 100 percent refund.
