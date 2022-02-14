Holland America Line Launches ‘Love Letters to Alaska’ Giveaway Contest
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Laurie Baratti February 14, 2022
If the Great Land of Alaska holds a special place in your heart and you can’t wait for your next epic visit, Holland America Line (HAL) has issued a challenge for you for Valentine’s Day.
Alaska enthusiasts are invited to convey their love for The Last Frontier by writing a letter or poem, and submitting it for the chance to win one of 10 suites aboard a seven-day 2022 Alaskan cruise—including a grand-prize, luxurious Neptune Suite—through HAL’s “Love Letters to Alaska” giveaway contest. It’s the premium cruise line’s way of celebrating 75 years since its ships began exploring Alaska in 1947.
HAL’s contest commences today and entries will be accepted through March 15. Participants can head to Love Letters to Alaska's page to submit their contact details, along with a 25- to 250-word essay or poem about why they love Alaska, or why they wish to visit the 49th state. Entrants are encouraged to get creative in their approach, perhaps penning a poem that professes their love for Alaska, an impassioned letter detailing how Alaska moves their hearts or why winning a cruise to Alaska would be the once-in-a-lifetime trip of their dreams.
"It's no secret from our own love letter that we think Alaska is pretty special and, as we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we want to hear from our fans what Alaska means to them," said Gus Antorcha, President of Holland America Line. "Those who have been to Alaska know how transformative it can be to see the glaciers and wildlife up close, to meet the locals and learn the history and culture. For many, Alaska is the ultimate aspirational travel experience. We can't wait to read the Love Letter entries and learn the ways Alaska touches people's hearts."
The esteemed panel of judges consists of noteworthy individuals with connections to either Alaska, Washington state or HAL itself. They are: Jim Dever, an Emmy Award-winning host and reporter on Seattle's KING 5 Evening show; Dr. Pepper Schwartz, an acclaimed, author, researcher, television personality and professor University of Washington; Tekla Butcher-Monson, owner of Trail Breaker Kennel in Fairbanks, and daughter of renowned musher Susan Butcher; Russell Dick, president and CEO of Huna Totem Corporation, one of Alaska’s most successful village corporations; and Danny Genung, CEO of boutique travel agency Harr Travel.
The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington D.C., as well as Canada (except for Quebec), ages 21 and over, Entrants should be sure to check the official contest rules for eligibility requirements, submission guidelines, and other rules and restrictions. The chosen prize winners will be notified via email “on or about” April 1, 2022.
For more information, visit hollandamerica.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Holland America Line, Alaska
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS