Holland America Line Returns Zaandam Ship to Service
Holland America Line announced its Zaandam ship returned to service on Thursday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
With the return of the Zaandam, it leaves just one more ship until the cruise line's full fleet is operational again. Holland America Line will complete the restart of the fleet on June 12 with Westerdam in Seattle, Washington.
Zaandam embarked on a nine-day Atlantic Coast cruise to Montreal, Canada, that will position it in Canada and New England through October. Not only was Thursday’s sailing a return to service for Zaandam, but it also marks a return to cruising in the Canada and New England region after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the repositioning cruise along the East Coast, Zaandam will spend the summer and early fall offering Canada and New England cruises between Boston, Massachusetts and Montreal.
“With Zaandam’s reentry into service, we are thrilled to not only have nearly our full fleet back, but also to return Canada and New England after two years away from this beautiful cruising destination,” Holland America Line president Gus Antorcha said.
“Zaandam has some special cruises coming up, and we're glad to have her back in service with an amazing team ready to give our guests an exceptional cruise experience,” Antorcha continued.
On July 9, Zaandam sets sail on the popular 35-day Voyage of the Vikings itinerary roundtrip from Boston with stops in Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Norway and the Netherlands.
Following fall foliage cruises between Boston and Montreal, Zaandam embarks guests on October 10 for the 71-day Grand Africa Voyage that sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale and includes 25 ports of call.
Zaandam will then spend the holidays in the Caribbean and offer a series of Panama Canal transits between San Diego, California, and Fort Lauderdale, with two Mexico options roundtrip from San Diego in March. The ship will return to Canada/New England next spring.
