Holland America Line to Expand Casino Space on Five Ships

Rotterdam casino gets more slots
The casino on Rotterdam and other ships will get more slots machines. (Photo courtesy Holland America Line)

Holland America Line is expanding the casino space aboard its Pinnacle and Signature Class ships to include more than 140 new slot and video poker machines.

Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Koningsdam, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam will get more traditional slots, progressive jackpots and video poker. The casinos also will feature new on-demand slot tournaments.

“Casino play is a key part of their Holland America Line cruise vacation for many of our guests, and we were able to take advantage of some extra space on our Pinnacle Class ships to add more gaming machines,” said Daniel Materassi, senior vice president-guest commerce and performance analytics for Holland America Line. “The slots we’ve added are some of the newest in the industry, bringing exciting gameplay to our guests alongside the popular classic machines.”

In addition to the casino expansion, a separate non-smoking area has been added in the casinos on Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam.

Holland America Line casinos fleetwide feature slots machines, video poker, and roulette, craps and poker tables. A new casino system allows cashless wagering on slots and the ability to see points earned and to redeem promotions or offers. The new system also permits guests to take part in slot tournaments, prize drawings and floor-wide bonus events. Guests receive additional rewards based on casino play, including future cruise offers and discounts and beverages while playing.

Theresa Norton
