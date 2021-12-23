Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam Resumes Service from San Diego
December 23, 2021
Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam returned to service Dec. 23 from the San Diego, the line’s second ship to resume service from the Southern California city.
Zuiderdam’s crew celebrated the return with sleighbells ringing and Santa and his elves on hand to welcome guests on board. Zuiderdam joins Koningsdam, which resumed service in San Diego Oct. 10. Holland America Line now has six ships cruising again in the Caribbean, Mexico and along the Pacific Coast of the United States.
“San Diego is an important homeport for us, and we are excited to have two ships back in full-time operation here with the restart of Zuiderdam today,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We are proud to be part of the San Diego community, which has continued to show us tremendous support throughout our restart.”
Zuiderdam’s first cruise is a 10-day “Mexico and Sea of Cortez” cruise that will be followed by Panama Canal departures and a 35-day South Pacific and Pacific cruise.
Koningsdam will sail seven-day cruises to the California Coast or Mexico and two longer Hawaii voyages that run through April 3, 2022. Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam each make one call at San Diego in spring 2022.
Earlier in the week on Dec. 19, while remaining alongside at San Diego’s B-Street Cruise Terminal, Zuiderdam took part in the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights with an illuminated “Ho Ho Ho” on the ship’s side.
Holland America Line has been homeporting from the Port of San Diego since the 1990s. For the 2021-22 season, the cruise line will bring more than 81,000 guests to the city, which will result in more than $35 million in direct spending.
Throughout the years, Holland America Line has been actively involved with more than 30 nonprofits in San Diego County through giving, shipboard lunches and cruise donations, including La Jolla Playhouse, San Ysidro Health and Girl Scouts San Diego.
