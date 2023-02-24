Holland America Offers $150 Free Spending Money to Travelers in Select States
In honor of Yukon Heritage Day, Holland America Line (HAL) is running a special offer, which is available only to residents of California, Florida, Illinois, Texas and Ontario, on select 2023 Alaska Cruisetours to the Yukon. This limited-time offer will run through March 31, 2023.
Qualifying guests who book select 2023 Denali and Yukon Cruisetours will receive $150 per person in bonus spending money. This promotion can also be combined with HAL’s current ‘Time of Your Life’ wave season offer, which runs through February 28.
The soon-to-expire ‘Time of Your Life’ promotion includes such perks as free stateroom upgrades, fare discounts of up to 30 percent, reduced deposits, free kids’ fares and up to $400 in onboard credit; plus, WiFi, beverage package, shore excursions and specialty dining. with the signature ‘Have It All’ premium package.
HAL is actually the only cruise company to offer Alaska Cruisetours extensions that take guests up into the pristine regions of Canada's Yukon Territory. The line has a total of 16 such Cruisetours on offer for 2023, all of which include visits to Denali National Park, with six different Cruisetour options, including the aforementioned Yukon extension.
"Holland America Line remains the only way to see both Alaska and the Yukon with a combined cruise and overland vacation,” Beth Bodensteiner, HAL’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement. She added, “Now is the time to book and take advantage of the bonus spending money and 'Time of Your Life' promotions."
Under the state-specific offer, the first and second guests in a stateroom will each be issued $150 in extra spending money, which breaks down as follows:
— $50 onboard credit that can be applied toward purchasing shore excursions, specialty dining, premium beverages, spa services, gift shop items and more.
— $50 Denali Dollars for dining, tours and shopping during the overland portion of the Cruisetour at Denali National Park.
— $50 Dawson Dollars for dining and tours in the Yukon Territory’s Dawson City.
