Holland America Reports Significant Interest in Longer Roundtrip Cruises From US Ports

Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam at Canada Place in Vancouver.
Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam at Canada Place in Vancouver. (Photo via Holland America Line)

With an increase in prices for flights across the globe, Holland America Line has seen an increase in interest for longer roundtrip cruises from homeports in the United States and has responded with a new campaign to offer budget-conscious travelers a new way to travel internationally.

The “See the World from Your Doorstep” campaign highlights the cruise line’s roundtrip voyages from Boston, Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and Seattle. Holland America Line offers more roundtrip cruises from the U.S. over fifteen nights long than any other cruise line, with 225 ports in 91 countries.

The line additionally offers four Grand Voyages, all departing roundtrip from ports in the United States, visiting regions like Africa, South America or Australia. Month-long trips include destinations like Hawaii and Tahiti, or Greenland, Norway, Iceland and the British Isles.

The data supports the new campaign as Cruise Critic reported a recent survey found 82 percent of respondents in the United States would prefer to cruise internationally from a domestic port than to fly to an international port.

"Over the past year we've seen a shift in the way people are vacationing due to the unpredictability of air travel and desire to explore more, and there's higher interest when it comes to longer voyages from our U.S. homeports," said Kacy Cole, vice president, marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line. "Travelers love the idea of discovering the islands of the South Pacific or Africa's exotic shores with just a simple drive or short flight to one of our homeports."

