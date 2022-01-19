Holland Extends "Worry-Free Promise" Through September 2022
January 19, 2022
Holland America Line is extending its “Worry-Free Promise,” through September 30, 2022, including its Flexible Cancellation Plan, which ensures travelers booking and cruising within a certain window can cancel their cruise without penalty to receive a future cruise credit.
The Flexible Cancellation Plan is now available for travelers who book cruises by March 31 sailing on or before September 30, 2022 can cancel up to 30 days prior to departure date for any reason to receive a future cruise credit. Additionally, final payments for cruises departing through May 31, 2022 are now due at 60 days prior to departure.
Travelers can also purchase Holland’s Cancellation Protection Program, which offers standard and platinum levels of protection, as well as the ability to cancel a sailing up to 24 hours before a cruise departure for the standard level, with an 80 to 90 percent refund.
“We want our guests to feel confident when they book a cruise,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We’ve seen so much excitement from guests who have cruised with us since our return. We want everyone who is looking forward to that next adventure to feel comfortable making those plans, and our ‘Worry-Free Promise’ offers that comfort.”
The line is also continuing its stringent COVID-19 protocols, including its vaccine requirement for all guests and crew as well as its testing requirement. Guests are also strongly encouraged to receive their booster shots prior to sailing. Masks must also be worn in indoor areas except when eating or drinking; Holland now recommends wearing surgical masks or KN95 masks.
“By operating our cruises with protocols that are based on the latest advice and guidance of our global experts, we have seen a very low rate of cases, and in almost all instances, with mild or no symptoms,” Antorcha said. “We will keep these best practices in place because we know they are working to protect our guests, our crew, our homeports and the communities we visit.”
