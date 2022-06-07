Last updated: 07:00 PM ET, Tue June 07 2022

How To Visit Europe This Summer Without Breaking the Bank

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Lacey Pfalz June 07, 2022

Guests sailing in Mallorca, Spain
Guests sailing in Mallorca, Spain. (photo via Windstar Cruises)

With climbing gas prices, flight fares and hotel rates, it might just be more economical to enjoy a trip across the world on a cruise.

With Windstar Cruises, travelers can enjoy a mega-yacht cruising experience with at most 350 guests and visit lesser-known but no less dramatic destinations – now in an all-inclusive format!

Beginning June 7, Windstar is offering the All In For Europe package with a free upgrade to the all-inclusive package (which adds complimentary Wi-Fi and unlimited drinks, along with tips). Rates begin at $2,699 per person.

Some itineraries also include a $1,000 air credit per person for maximum savings, such as the seven-day itinerary along the French and Italian Rivieras on November 11, 2022. The Yachtsman's Harbors of the Rivieras itinerary visits the destinations of Sanary-sur-Mer, Cannes, Monte Carlo, Portofino and Portoferraio between Civitavecchia (Rome) and Barcelona.

Cruises must be booked by July 15, 2022, to receive the All In For Europe upgrade offer.

To view the cruises available for the offer, please click here.

