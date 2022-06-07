How To Visit Europe This Summer Without Breaking the Bank
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Lacey Pfalz June 07, 2022
With climbing gas prices, flight fares and hotel rates, it might just be more economical to enjoy a trip across the world on a cruise.
With Windstar Cruises, travelers can enjoy a mega-yacht cruising experience with at most 350 guests and visit lesser-known but no less dramatic destinations – now in an all-inclusive format!
Beginning June 7, Windstar is offering the All In For Europe package with a free upgrade to the all-inclusive package (which adds complimentary Wi-Fi and unlimited drinks, along with tips). Rates begin at $2,699 per person.
Some itineraries also include a $1,000 air credit per person for maximum savings, such as the seven-day itinerary along the French and Italian Rivieras on November 11, 2022. The Yachtsman's Harbors of the Rivieras itinerary visits the destinations of Sanary-sur-Mer, Cannes, Monte Carlo, Portofino and Portoferraio between Civitavecchia (Rome) and Barcelona.
Cruises must be booked by July 15, 2022, to receive the All In For Europe upgrade offer.
To view the cruises available for the offer, please click here.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Virgin Voyages, Jennifer Lopez Giving Away 1,000 Cruise Vacations
For more information on Windstar Cruises, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS