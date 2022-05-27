Last updated: 10:55 AM ET, Fri May 27 2022

How Travel Advisors Can Win a Free Disney Cruise

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman May 27, 2022

Disney Dream
Disney Dream. (Photo via Disney Cruise Line)

Travel advisors have the chance to experience the magic of Disney by winning their own free cruise onboard Disney Cruise Line now through June 26.

A total of thirty winners will be chosen for a four- or five-night sailing on the Disney Dream from Miami to the Bahamas. And one grand prize winner will receive free roundtrip airfare, ground transportation, meals on board and the option to bring three guests along with them.

Hop aboard one of Disney Cruise Line’s most beloved ships – the Disney Dream – where adults will have just as much fun as kids on this cruise, with an adults-only upper deck area, After Hours and even an adults-only restaurant known as Palo. Plus there’s exceptional entertainment as only Disney can perform – with Beauty & the Beast currently showing in the Walt Disney Theatre.

On the four- or five-night sailings to the Bahamas, guests will get to stop at Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Castaway Cay. There are many things to do on this island, from relaxing in a cabana to experiencing the thrills of the waterpark and enjoying a delicious BBQ party. Or opt for one of the cruise line’s excursions for even more fun.

Travel advisors can apply through DCLTravelAdvisorsSweeps.com by entering reservation numbers they have booked with Disney Cruise Line. Each reservation earns another chance to win, and travel advisors can keep track of their entries through the site. A full list of rules can be found here.

