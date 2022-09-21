Hurtigruten Adds 7 New Arctic Sailings for 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Lacey Pfalz September 21, 2022
Hurtigruten Expeditions is now offering seven new Arctic sailings for summer 2023 on its MS Maud expedition ship, visiting the northernmost reaches of the world, including Iceland, the British Isles, Greenland, Svalbard and the Faroe Islands.
The new itineraries include two True Arctic Expeditions, 17-day cruises departing round-trip Reykjavik, Iceland and visiting other destinations in Iceland, Greenland, Svalbard and the island of Jan Mayen.
There will also be two itineraries focusing solely on Iceland. The 11-day Iceland Circumnavigation cruises take travelers along a round-trip voyage from Iceland’s capital city around the rocky isle and across the Arctic Circle.
The two 12-day Island Hopping in the North Atlantic sailings will either begin or end in Dover, U.K., visiting Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Shetland Islands, Orkney Islands and the British Isles.
Additionally, one longer voyage will offer an in-depth opportunity to explore Greenland. The 20-day Greenland Summer Explorer sailing features a flexible itinerary that allows expeditionists to explore icebergs, fjords, wildlife and local communities with ease.
All cruises can be extended with 2 to 4 days of land excursions in Iceland.
“We are thrilled to further expand our Arctic expedition cruise offering by introducing MS Maud on a series of best-of-the-best itineraries, handcrafted by our team of experts and based on our almost 130 years of Arctic experience,” said CEO of Hurtigruten Expeditions Asta Lassesen. “Working closely with the local communities, our small-ship expedition cruises take you where the big ships can’t, closer to the people and nature of the north.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Hurtigruten
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS