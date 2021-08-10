Last updated: 07:07 AM ET, Tue August 10 2021

Hurtigruten Announces First-Ever African Itineraries

August 10, 2021

MS Spitsbergen
MS Spitsbergen. (photo via Hurtigruten Expeditions Media)

Hurtigruten Expeditions announced its first-ever African itineraries as the expedition cruise line adds the Bissagos Islands and Cape Verde to a growing list of destinations.

Hurtigruten’s 13-day itinerary around the West Coast of Africa will highlight four countries, including Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal, with MS Spitsbergen based out of Dakar, one of Africa’s most bustling cities.

The expansion into Africa follows the cruise line’s recent announcement of year-round expedition cruises to the Galapagos Islands starting early 2022. Hurtigruten will also introduce a series of itineraries to the Canary Islands and Madeira for the 2022-23 seasons.

“2022 will be one of the most adventurous years for Hurtigruten Expeditions,” Hurtigruten CEO Asta Lassesen said. “We will start the year by launching our Galapagos operations in January, and at the end of the year, we will introduce our first African cruises. We are very excited about expanding to new unique destinations, which complements our Caribbean and South American expedition cruises and strengthens our global position.”

Hurtigruten’s first-ever African voyage will depart on November 27, 2022, with additional cruises departing from Dakar on December 9 and 21, 2022, and January 2 and 14, 2023.

Travelers booking sailings with the cruise line will explore Cape Verde and the Bissagos onboard MS Spitsbergen. The small expedition cruise ship provided an intimate and exclusive setting for less than 200 guests.

