Hurtigruten Expeditions Offers 2-for-1 Deal to Support Galápagos Wildlife
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Lacey Pfalz February 02, 2023
Hurtigruten Expeditions is offering a “Buy One, Get One Free” Valentine's offer on nearly all Galápagos departures from March through the end of 2023, while solo travelers can also enjoy half off.
The sale is available for travelers to book through February 15, 2023. Hurtigruten Expeditions now offers four year-round itineraries to the region, with 78 different sailings. Travelers wanting to spend more time in nature can also extend their trips by staying in the Ecuadorian cloud forest or the Amazon.
The expedition line will donate up to $100,000 of its proceeds to three local charities to help the region’s wildlife thrive; the three are the Charles Darwin Foundation, Galapagos Conservancy and Fundación de Conservación Jocotoco. These three charities help protect the local flora and fauna within the UNESCO-designated Biosphere Reserve, which is home to 9,000 species of animals.
Hurtigruten’s MS Santa Cruz II offers space for just 90 guests, with an Expedition Team that leads informative lectures and exciting excursions, like sailing in a glass-bottomed boat or using a stand-up paddleboard in the ocean.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Hurtigruten, Galapagos Islands
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS