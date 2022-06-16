Hurtigruten Norway Launches Two Premium Journeys for 2023
Lacey Pfalz June 16, 2022
In celebration of Hurtigruten Norway’s 130th anniversary on July 3, 2023, it announced two new premium journeys for next year: the Svalbard Express and the North Cape Express.
The two itineraries will offer full or half-day port visits, cooking classes, drinks tastings and more onboard the MS Trolljord, which will undergo a large renovation during the beginning of next year, modernizing the cabins and expanding the dining area.
The Svalbard Express will launch June 3, 2023. The itinerary takes travelers to the Lofoten Islands, the North Cape, Longyearbyen in Svalbard and more. The round-trip voyage is 14 days long, while there are also one-way options that last 7 days. Rates begin at $4,961 per person.
The North Cape Express will launch September 26, 2023, and is a 13-day itinerary visiting Oslo, Norway’s northernmost and southernmost points and includes cruising through Hardangerfjord. Rates start at $3,170 per person.
“This expansion of our global operation signals exactly what we in Hurtigruten Group believe in for the future of the travel industry, such as strong ties with local communities and less impact on nature both on land and in the ocean,” said Daniel Skjeldam, CEO of Hurtigruten Group. “Hurtigruten Group will be at the forefront of this development. These new routes in Norway and up to the world’s northernmost populated city, Longyearbyen, are a small but significant step in the right direction.”
