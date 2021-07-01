Last updated: 10:46 AM ET, Thu July 01 2021

Hurtigruten Offering 50 Percent Discounts for Fourth of July Sale

Landing MS Roald Amundsen.
Landing MS Roald Amundsen. (photo via Dan Avila / Hurtigruten Media)

Hurtigruten Expeditions announced most of its scheduled 2021-22 itineraries would be discounted by as much as 50 percent through July 8 as part of the cruise line’s annual Fourth of July sale.

For travelers looking to visit Antarctica, Hurtigruten is offering a 19-day cruise on MS Fram departing on October 15 that sails through the Chilean Fjords through Patagonia before reaching Antarctica for only $7,248 per person.

Other itineraries that can be booked for up to 50 percent off include two transatlantic holistic wellness crossings from Buenos Aires; an 18-day cruise from Valparaiso in Chile; an eight-day journey from San Diego to Vancouver; and several 15-day cruises from Dover in the United Kingdom during the peak of the Northern Lights season.

Cruises with up to 40 percent off include multiple itineraries to Antarctica; Europe; Iceland, Canada, the British Isles and more. All itineraries eligible for Hurtigruten’s Fourth of July sale can be found on the cruise line’s official website.

Last month, Hurtigruten revealed it would launch a series of voyages in the Galapagos, which are scheduled to start in January 2022 and available at up to 22 percent off.

In May, Hurtigruten Norway has announced that all seven of its Coastal Express ships will be upgraded with greener technologies, reducing carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2023.

