Hurtigruten Offers Work From Ship Savings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Lacey Pfalz July 28, 2021
Hurtigruten Expeditions is the first cruise line to offer an alternative to remote working, the Work from Ship offer.
Hurtigruten is now offering six itineraries along the West Coast, Alaska, British Columbia and the East Coast as perfect options for working remotely, complete with high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the ships, even while at sea, along with ample opportunity to explore these destinations and get outdoors.
“With so many people now working from home, we have created the ultimate work from anywhere experience. If your schedule is fairly flexible, you can work in your cabin or any of the open areas onboard the ship when you need to. But for your extended breaks, you can explore national parks like Redwood, Acadia, or bear-watching in Katmai National Park. Or visit the Aleutian Islands, some of the most remote parts of the country,” said Storm Tussey-Haverly, Interim President, Hurtigruten Americas.
“With us, your lunch break can include a hike among the towering trees of the Pacific Coast, joining a local lobster boat along the Atlantic coast, or kayaking the pristine waters of Alaska. We also offer unbeatable backdrops if you work on the balcony while cruising the Alaskan fjords, the Maine coastline, or the West Coast of the United States,” continued Tussey-Haverly.
Guests who book a Work from Ship itinerary can book now to save up to $1,500. The offer is valid now through September 30, 2021.
To see the full list of itineraries or to book your Work from Ship cruise, visit Hurtigruten.
