Japan Investigating Possibility of Foul Play in Death of Cruise Passenger
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood August 12, 2019
Coast guard officials in Japan are investigating the possibility of foul play in the death of a Taiwanese woman who fell from a Princess Cruises ship Friday.
According to Taiwan News, the 41-year-old Taiwanese woman identified only by her surname Wang fell from the 11th deck of the Sun Princess during a five-day cruise to Okinawa from Keelung. The female passenger was on the ship with her mother and aunt.
Wang was reported missing at around 6 a.m. local time Friday and security officials quickly found footage on CCTV that showed the women going over the guardrail and falling to the waters below.
As a result, the ship reversed course and sent a rescue team into the water, who discovered her unresponsive body at 7:13 a.m. local time. Doctors worked to save Wang’s life, but she was pronounced dead a short time later and stored in a refrigerated storage area on the ship.
Sun Princess continued the voyage until it arrived in Keelung and Coast Guard officers boarded the ship. Officials examined the woman’s body and the security footage that showed her going overboard as part of the investigation.
A Princess Cruises spokesperson told Taiwan News the cruise line regretted the death of one of its passengers and thanked the Japanese Coast Guard for its assistance in the search.
For more information on Japan
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS