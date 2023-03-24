Jay and Silent Bob Themed Cruise Sailing in 2024
Themed cruises continue to grow in popularity and comedy fans finally have a voyage specifically designed for their silly side, the Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew sailing in 2024.
Fans know actors Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith for their cult-classic films like Clerks, Mallrats, Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, but they can now experience the duo and other related activities on the high seas.
Taking place aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl, guests depart from the Port of Miami on February 23, 2024, before sailing to Nassau, Bahamas, the following day and returning to Florida on February 26.
Interested travelers who enroll in Automated Monthly Billing can secure their booking with a deposit as low as $100 per person. The voyage’s pre-sale starts on March 27.
“As a man who's been afraid of sharks since he first saw Jaws in 1975, I'm gonna do my best to make sure none of us get eaten on the Cruise Askew,” Smith told Cruise Critic. “I'm also gonna go out of my way to make sure we all have a great time while on the high seas by loading the three days with any and all activities a fan of my flicks could want.”
Once the ship sets sail, the voyage will be filled with Jay and Silent Bob fanfare, including live podcast recordings, stand-up comedy sessions and autograph and photo sessions. Other comedians on the cruise include Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith and more.
The sailings will also include musical performances by Lo(u)ser, Mega Ran, Rebuilder, Roots of Mine, Telethon and Shut Up & Dance, as well as an unreleased Clerks III script reading.
