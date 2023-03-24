Last updated: 09:03 AM ET, Fri March 24 2023

Jay and Silent Bob Themed Cruise Sailing in 2024

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood March 24, 2023

Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew.
Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew. (photo via Sixthman Media)

Themed cruises continue to grow in popularity and comedy fans finally have a voyage specifically designed for their silly side, the Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew sailing in 2024.

Fans know actors Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith for their cult-classic films like Clerks, Mallrats, Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, but they can now experience the duo and other related activities on the high seas.

ADVERTISING

Taking place aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl, guests depart from the Port of Miami on February 23, 2024, before sailing to Nassau, Bahamas, the following day and returning to Florida on February 26.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
MSC Seascape - MSC Yacht Club Restaurant

gallery icon Over-the-Top Cruise Ship Dining Experiences

Beetlejuice' The Musical to Debut Aboard Norwegian Viva

Carnival Firenze

Carnival Cruise Line Opens Reservations for Carnival Firenze&#...

Crystal Clear Choices

Crystal Offering Cruise Credits to Guests Impacted by Former...

Interested travelers who enroll in Automated Monthly Billing can secure their booking with a deposit as low as $100 per person. The voyage’s pre-sale starts on March 27.

“As a man who's been afraid of sharks since he first saw Jaws in 1975, I'm gonna do my best to make sure none of us get eaten on the Cruise Askew,” Smith told Cruise Critic. “I'm also gonna go out of my way to make sure we all have a great time while on the high seas by loading the three days with any and all activities a fan of my flicks could want.”

Once the ship sets sail, the voyage will be filled with Jay and Silent Bob fanfare, including live podcast recordings, stand-up comedy sessions and autograph and photo sessions. Other comedians on the cruise include Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith and more.

The sailings will also include musical performances by Lo(u)ser, Mega Ran, Rebuilder, Roots of Mine, Telethon and Shut Up & Dance, as well as an unreleased Clerks III script reading.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
MSC Seascape - MSC Yacht Club Restaurant

Over-the-Top Cruise Ship Dining Experiences

Disney Cruises Announces Inaugural Sailing to New Island Destination

Beetlejuice' The Musical to Debut Aboard Norwegian Viva

Crystal Offering Cruise Credits to Guests Impacted by Former Ownership

Launch Date Announced for Celestyal Journey Cruise Ship

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS