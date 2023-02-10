Jennifer Lopez to Join Richard Branson on Special Virgin Voyages Sailing
Virgin Voyages announced that international music superstar Jennifer Lopez would join Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson on a special sailing in April.
Lopez and Branson will be aboard a special-edition “Limitless Voyage” between April 14 and April 19 as part of an effort to promote women and entrepreneurship.
The five-night cruise will be curated by Lopez and her Limitless Labs organization and feature J.Lo-inspired experiences and panel sessions with female entrepreneurs. Lopez and Branson will participate in events on the first day of the journey.
“My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my fans to live their lives without putting limits on what they believe they can achieve,” Lopez told Travel + Leisure. “Richard and I share this passion for partnerships and experiences that bring people joy and lift you up, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to the seven seas.”
Operating the Dominican Daze itinerary, passengers onboard the Scarlet Lady will depart from Miami and sail to Puerto Plata before arriving at Virgin’s private island, the Beach Club at Bimini.
Branson told Travel + Leisure that the voyage was the “perfect opportunity to take [her] energy and spirit and together create a voyage unlike any other.”
In March, Virgin Voyages announced a fleet-wide partnership with Lopez that includes being involved with experience development for Virgin Sailors, emphasizing well-being and fitness, as well as design collaborations and entertainment co-creations.
As part of the agreement, Virgin exclusively introduced JLo Beauty as part of the onboard offerings.
