Keep up With Your Fitness Routine to Win a Free Trip

WHY IT RATES: Turning your fitness resolutions into habits may result in a free vacation to Alaska. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Daily Burn and global cruise line Holland America Line have partnered to help people stick to their fitness resolutions in 2020 and beyond. To make the incentive stronger, the companies are offering the chance for two people to win a seven-day trip to Alaska through at-home fitness sweepstakes called “Exercise for Alaskan Adventure.”
Research shows that less than 25 percent of people stay committed to their resolutions after 30 days and only eight percent accomplish them for the year. According to a 2009 study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology1, on average, it takes 66 days to form a habit.
With this in mind, Daily Burn and Holland America Line are encouraging people to take their resolutions and turn them into habits through a 66-day fitness challenge through Daily Burn’s on-demand, all-encompassing At Home membership.
The winners will also receive year-long subscriptions to Daily Burn’s At Home, Yoga, HIIT and Running memberships for them and a guest.
“We’re thrilled to work with Holland America Line to help encourage anyone from fitness beginners to longtime Daily Burn members to meet their goals in the new year,” said Tricia Han, CEO of Daily Burn. “Daily Burn believes in celebrating the small, everyday victories – from choosing to take the stairs to making time for a fitness class – so we’re pleased to be able to offer this experience to anyone who is ready to get moving.”
“Holland America Line is the leader in Alaska cruising and there’s few things more inspiring than the jaw-dropping scenery and majestic glaciers and wildlife of Alaska,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “We’re proud to offer Daily Burn members an Alaskan cruise prize to help motivate them to start the new year off right. Our award-winning premium cruise ships offer healthy gourmet dining, a full gym and exercise classes, and a pampering spa to relax in. While in port in Alaska guests can choose from a wide variety of activities, zip-lining to kayaking, and hiking to authentic local food and wine experiences and much more.”
Here’s how the sweepstakes work:
—Visit splash page here: All new and existing Daily Burn members can earn one entry into the sweepstakes by completing the entry form. Then download the free Daily Burn At Home app.
—Earn bonus entries by working out and sharing your progress on social media: Each time you work out using the Daily Burn At Home app, you’re receiving additional sweepstakes entries, up to three workouts per day. Participants can also share their excitement for the sweepstakes by posting a photo of themselves on a Holland America Line cruise or exercising on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #DailyBurnCruiseSweepstakes for one additional entry per day per platform.
—Follow Daily Burn: Participants who are looking for a way to gain an additional entry can follow @DailyBurn on Instagram and Twitter.
—For full sweepstakes rules, please see here.
The winners will be randomly selected and featured on Daily Burn social channels in early April.
For more information on Daily Burn and Holland America Line visit www.dailyburn.com and https://www.hollandamerica.com/.
SOURCE: Holland America Line press release.
