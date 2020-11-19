Kontiki Expeditions Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World as First Cruise Member
Kontiki Expeditions, which is set to debut its first yacht in May 2021, joined Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s (SLH) as the company’s first cruise member.
The 18-guest, 128-foot M/Y Kontiki Wayra will ply the coast of Ecuador on two eight-day itineraries that call at small harbors in areas that rarely, if, ever, are visited by travelers.
The voyages are designed to immerse guests in the culture, cuisine and natural surroundings of the areas visited.
Excursions will be led by crew members and local experts with an eye toward sustainability.
“SLH is a prestigious brand worldwide. We are honored to join this consortium as the first water-based member,” said Kontiki Expeditions CEO and Founder Carlos Nunez. “We are confident that SLH will help us introduce our wonderful new small-yacht cruises to travelers looking for a boutique, personalized adventure.”
M/Y Kontiki Wayra will feature a sundeck, a gourmet salon, two outdoor lounges, bar, Jacuzzi and a gym and fitness area.
Rates start at $7,245 per person per week, double, and includes all activities, meals, transfers, park entrance fees and guided expeditions.
“SLH is thrilled to welcome Kontiki Expeditions – the first ever water-based SLH member – to our impressive portfolio of independently minded luxury hotels. Kontiki’s outstanding excursions offer unique and sustainable ways to explore the captivating destinations off the coast of Ecuador, and we are delighted to provide a global support network to celebrate these exceptional expeditions,” said Kenan Simmons, Vice President of the Americas for Small Luxury Hotels of the World.
