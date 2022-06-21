Last updated: 10:11 AM ET, Tue June 21 2022

Lindblad Expeditions Adds Antarctica Departures & Free Air

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz June 21, 2022

Lindblad Expeditions, Antarctica, penguins, Antarctica wildlife
Guests of a Lindblad Expeditions Antarctica itinerary and penguins interact. (photo via Lindblad Expeditions)

Lindblad Expeditions added four new Antarctica departures for October and November 2022 onboard its new National Geographic Resolution polar ship, including free airfare from Miami to Santiago, Chile and free charter flights to Ushuaia.

The new itineraries offer guests the chance to experience penguin courtship rituals and nest-building, as well as some of the best weather ahead of the Antarctic summer season.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Mickey and Minnie Golden Sculptures at Magic Kingdom

New Disney Travel Package Takes Guest To All 12 Theme Parks...

AmaKristina, AmaWaterways, Black travelers, travelers of color, diversity in travel,

AmaWaterways Introduces ‘Soulful Epicurean Experience on...

Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises Christens Costa Toscana in Barcelona

MS Trollfjord, norwegian ships, Hurtigruten ships, Hurtigruten Norway

Hurtigruten Norway Launches Two Premium Journeys for 2023

The itineraries include the South Georgia and The Falklands itinerary, which is currently on sale for 25 percent off solo cabins. Guests who book three full-paying guests can enjoy bringing a fourth absolutely free. The itinerary is 19 days long, departs October 4 and is priced at $23,090.

The other departures include the Antarctica, South Georgia and The Falklands itinerary, departing October 19; Journey To Antarctica: The White Continent, departing November 8; and Antarctica and Patagonia: Legendary Ice and Epic Fjords, departing November 18.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Antarctica

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
American Melody

American Cruise Lines Offering Free Airfare on Select...

American Cruise Lines

As Overtourism Returns, Barcelona Seeks To Curb Cruise Ship Traffic

Port Canaveral Welcomes Disney Wish To Its New Homeport

What Was Supposed To Be World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Now Being Sold for Scrap

Caribbean Foodie Experiences With Virgin Voyages

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS