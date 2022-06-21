Lindblad Expeditions Adds Antarctica Departures & Free Air
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz June 21, 2022
Lindblad Expeditions added four new Antarctica departures for October and November 2022 onboard its new National Geographic Resolution polar ship, including free airfare from Miami to Santiago, Chile and free charter flights to Ushuaia.
The new itineraries offer guests the chance to experience penguin courtship rituals and nest-building, as well as some of the best weather ahead of the Antarctic summer season.
The itineraries include the South Georgia and The Falklands itinerary, which is currently on sale for 25 percent off solo cabins. Guests who book three full-paying guests can enjoy bringing a fourth absolutely free. The itinerary is 19 days long, departs October 4 and is priced at $23,090.
The other departures include the Antarctica, South Georgia and The Falklands itinerary, departing October 19; Journey To Antarctica: The White Continent, departing November 8; and Antarctica and Patagonia: Legendary Ice and Epic Fjords, departing November 18.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Antarctica
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS