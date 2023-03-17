Last updated: 10:58 AM ET, Fri March 17 2023

Lindblad Expeditions Offering Free Fares for Kids 22 Years Old & Under

March 17, 2023

National Geographic Resolution sea trials in Norway
National Geographic Resolution during sea trials in early September 2021. (photo by Ulstein Group via Lindblad Expeditions)

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic is offering a unique new deal offering students under 22 years of age to sail free on Arctic sailings when accompanied by a full-fare paying adult, allowing college-aged young adults to enjoy the full benefits of a research-based expedition without worrying about the fare.

The promotion is available now for bookings completed by June 30, 2023 when using the code “CHLD FR” at the time of booking.

The ten participating itineraries include a circumnavigation of enchanting Iceland, expeditions to both South and North Greenland, an expedition visiting Scotland and the Faroe Islands and several visiting Svalbard, one of the northernmost inhabited places in the world.

Guests of all ages will find themselves with plenty to learn thanks to the Science at Sea program and the Expedition Team, which come complete with professional historians, anthropologists, naturalists, photographers and other experts in their field.

They’ll offer educational excursions and onboard lectures that enhance understanding of the destinations and peoples they visit throughout the itinerary.

